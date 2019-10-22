Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Charlie Dyer Obituary
Jackson - Charlie Dyer, 54, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Jackson TN.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Arrington Funeral Chapel in Jackson TN with the memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with any memorials directed to Hollywood Cemetery Asso. (Road Maintenance Fund), P.O. Box 3975, Jackson TN 38303, where Charlie found solace from his childhood until his untimely passing.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
