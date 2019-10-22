|
|
Charlie Dyer
Jackson - Charlie Dyer, 54, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Jackson TN.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Arrington Funeral Chapel in Jackson TN with the memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with any memorials directed to Hollywood Cemetery Asso. (Road Maintenance Fund), P.O. Box 3975, Jackson TN 38303, where Charlie found solace from his childhood until his untimely passing.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup or Arrington/Facebook
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019