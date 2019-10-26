Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann Wheeler Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Ann Wheeler Ellis Obituary
Charlotte Ann Wheeler Ellis

Jackson - Charlotte Ann Wheeler Ellis, age 77, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ed Ellis of Jackson, TN; her daughters, Jill Ellis-Hurr of Memphis, TN; Jan Shock (Roger) of Crystal Springs, MS; Holly McClung (Kevin) of Franklin, TN; her son Russ Ellis (Karen) of Jackson, TN and a brother, Jimmy Wheeler of Corinth, MS.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 in the sanctuary of Northside United Methodist Church, with Dr. Don Thrasher and Dr. David Comperry officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors and on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service time at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Memorial Fund of Northside United Methodist Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now