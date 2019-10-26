|
Charlotte Ann Wheeler Ellis
Jackson - Charlotte Ann Wheeler Ellis, age 77, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ed Ellis of Jackson, TN; her daughters, Jill Ellis-Hurr of Memphis, TN; Jan Shock (Roger) of Crystal Springs, MS; Holly McClung (Kevin) of Franklin, TN; her son Russ Ellis (Karen) of Jackson, TN and a brother, Jimmy Wheeler of Corinth, MS.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 in the sanctuary of Northside United Methodist Church, with Dr. Don Thrasher and Dr. David Comperry officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors and on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service time at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Memorial Fund of Northside United Methodist Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019