Charlotte Fawcett Matlock

Charlotte Fawcett Matlock Obituary
Charlotte Fawcett Matlock

Jackson - Charlotte F. Matlock, 71, died on on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Jakson Madison Co. General Hospital.

SERVICES: With controlled social distancing restrictions, the family will be receiving friends on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a service to follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020
