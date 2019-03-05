|
|
Chris Sorensen Bennett
Jackson - Funeral services for Mr. Chris Sorensen Bennett, age 65, will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.
Mr. Bennett is known for his infectious smile, his love for camping and fishing, his knowledge of machines, and best of all for his love for his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He was born on July 27, 1953, in Jackson, TN, to the late William N. Bennett and Margaret Sorensen Bennett. Mr. Bennett is also preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Daniel Thomas.
Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Mary M. Bennett; son, William Joseph Bennett (Leah); daughters, Laura Bennett Thomas, Carolyn Bennett Stephenson (Brian); brother, William N. "Nickey" Bennett (Linda); grandchildren, Audrey Grace Thomas, Ella Margaret Stephenson, and Bennett Carter Stephenson.
Visitation for Mr. Bennett will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 5, 2019