Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Sorensen Bennett


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chris Sorensen Bennett Obituary
Chris Sorensen Bennett

Jackson - Funeral services for Mr. Chris Sorensen Bennett, age 65, will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Mr. Bennett is known for his infectious smile, his love for camping and fishing, his knowledge of machines, and best of all for his love for his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He was born on July 27, 1953, in Jackson, TN, to the late William N. Bennett and Margaret Sorensen Bennett. Mr. Bennett is also preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Daniel Thomas.

Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Mary M. Bennett; son, William Joseph Bennett (Leah); daughters, Laura Bennett Thomas, Carolyn Bennett Stephenson (Brian); brother, William N. "Nickey" Bennett (Linda); grandchildren, Audrey Grace Thomas, Ella Margaret Stephenson, and Bennett Carter Stephenson.

Visitation for Mr. Bennett will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now