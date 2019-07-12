Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Cindy Burns Chapman

Cindy Burns Chapman Obituary
Cindy Burns Chapman

Jackson - On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Cindy walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

A complete notice will be available on the Arrington Facebook page or the website www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 12, 2019
