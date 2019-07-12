|
|
Cindy Burns Chapman
Jackson - On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Cindy walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
A complete notice will be available on the Arrington Facebook page or the website www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 12, 2019