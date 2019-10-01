Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Preasley Ballard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Preasley Ballard Obituary
Claude Preasley Ballard

Lexington - Claude Preasley Ballard, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was proud to serve in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He worked with the Lexington Electric System and TVA. He loved fishing, baseball, bush hogging, and most of all, his family. He leaves behind his 3 children, Dian Britt (Jacky) of Jackson, Teresa Ballard of Lexington, and Jeremy Ballard (Angela) of Lexington, mother of his children, Georgia Nell Ballard, 4 grandchildren, Brad Peterson, Kristie Peterson, Kaley Hopper, and Hunter Ballard, 2 step grandchildren, Ty and Callie Wolfe, and 4 great grandchildren, Michael Peterson, Jessica Peterson, Presley Hopper, and Brooklyn Hopper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Zadie Hall Ballard, brothers, Willard and CD Ballard, sisters, Tennie Sue Ballard, Louise Atkinson, and Faye McDaniel. We would like to thank Unity Hospice Care for attending to all our needs during this difficult time. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 2 at 11AM at Reed's Chapel in Lexington with burial to follow in Sand Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3PM-9PM and Wednesday from 9AM until service.

Reed's Chapel

731-968-3643
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.