|
|
Claude Preasley Ballard
Lexington - Claude Preasley Ballard, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was proud to serve in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He worked with the Lexington Electric System and TVA. He loved fishing, baseball, bush hogging, and most of all, his family. He leaves behind his 3 children, Dian Britt (Jacky) of Jackson, Teresa Ballard of Lexington, and Jeremy Ballard (Angela) of Lexington, mother of his children, Georgia Nell Ballard, 4 grandchildren, Brad Peterson, Kristie Peterson, Kaley Hopper, and Hunter Ballard, 2 step grandchildren, Ty and Callie Wolfe, and 4 great grandchildren, Michael Peterson, Jessica Peterson, Presley Hopper, and Brooklyn Hopper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Zadie Hall Ballard, brothers, Willard and CD Ballard, sisters, Tennie Sue Ballard, Louise Atkinson, and Faye McDaniel. We would like to thank Unity Hospice Care for attending to all our needs during this difficult time. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 2 at 11AM at Reed's Chapel in Lexington with burial to follow in Sand Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3PM-9PM and Wednesday from 9AM until service.
Reed's Chapel
731-968-3643
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019