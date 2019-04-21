|
|
Clifford Allen Rouse
Jackson - Memorial services for Mr. Clifford Allen Rouse, age 75, will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Kitchen officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rouse passed away on April 17, 2019 in Jackson, TN. He was born on November 4, 1943, in Henderson, TN, to Virginia Rouse. Mr. Rouse was part owner of TNC Scooters for 13 years. Mr. Rouse is preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Nancy Schumate.
Mr. Rouse is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bobbie Rouse; son, Chris Rouse (Melissa); brother, Tony Cupples; sisters, LaVelle Weeks, Cara Holmes (Robert); grandchildren, Lillian Rouse and Hannah Rouse.
A visitation for Mr. Rouse will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 9:00 - 10:00 am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 21, 2019