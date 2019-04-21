Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Allen Rouse


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifford Allen Rouse Obituary
Clifford Allen Rouse

Jackson - Memorial services for Mr. Clifford Allen Rouse, age 75, will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Kitchen officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Mr. Rouse passed away on April 17, 2019 in Jackson, TN. He was born on November 4, 1943, in Henderson, TN, to Virginia Rouse. Mr. Rouse was part owner of TNC Scooters for 13 years. Mr. Rouse is preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Nancy Schumate.

Mr. Rouse is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bobbie Rouse; son, Chris Rouse (Melissa); brother, Tony Cupples; sisters, LaVelle Weeks, Cara Holmes (Robert); grandchildren, Lillian Rouse and Hannah Rouse.

A visitation for Mr. Rouse will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 9:00 - 10:00 am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now