|
|
Clovis W. Renfroe, Jr.
Jackson - Clovis W. Renfroe, Jr., 62, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Dyersburg Regional Medical Center.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.
A complete notice is available on Arrington Funeral Directors facebook page or on the website www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 21, 2019