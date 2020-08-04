1/
Cornelia Tignor
Cornelia Tignor

Jackson - Cornelia Faye Tignor, age 83, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Jackson Madison County Hospital after along illness. She was born September 11, 1936 in Henderson County, TN and the daughter of Murt and Ruby Parham Hale.

She was retired from International Paper as a Machine Operator and enjoyed cooking and helped many years in the church nursery at Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

Cornelia is survived by her son, Danny (Nancy) Tignor of Destin, FL; one sister, Patsy Prien of Lexington, TN; two grandchildren, Kyle and Kevin Tignor, and three great grandchildren, Cole Tignor, Addison Tignor, and Paul Tignor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Tignor, three sisters, Jessie Marie Britt, Ada Blankenship, and Sarah Willis; and one brother, Buddy Hale.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000-Dept 142 Memphis, Tn 38148.

Pallbearers to serve are Kyle Tignor, Kevin Tignor, Cole Tignor, Joe Casey, Jerry Laster, and Danny Tignor.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Larry Kirk officiating. Social Distancing and Masks will be observed.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
