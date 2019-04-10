Services
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
(731) 686-3111
Cpl. Scott
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
Milan, TN
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
Milan, TN
Milan, TN - Corporal Benjamin White Scott was born February 2, 1931 in Caledonia, Miss. He died on July 12, 1950 during the Korean War. Corporal Scott was part of the M Company of the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. His regiment was to delay the advancement of the Korean's People Army until more American troops could arrive. Corporal Scott's regiment was attacked by KPA and suffered a great loss. Corporal Scott was listed as MIA/KIA on July 12, 1950 and was declared dead as of December 31, 1953, until his remains were found and identified. Corporal Scott's remains will be arriving home on April 11 and will be taken to Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan, TN.

Corporal Scott was followed in death by his parents; Medie Elizabeth Carter and William Fox Scott and siblings Zona Bell, Mary Louise, John Morgan, Catherine Elizabeth, William Fox, and David Reynolds. He is survived by his sister Joyce Carter, niece Sherrie Wood, great niece Tanya Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on April 13th from 10-2 with service beginning at 2 pm at the Northside Baptist Church in Milan,TN. He will finally be laid to rest afterwards with military honor services at the Pisgah Cemetery in Atwood, TN. Family would love to invite anyone to attend and would love for any active or veteran military to attend. Flowers can be sent to Northside Baptist Church in Milan.

Bodkin Funeral Home

731-686-3111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
