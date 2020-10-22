Curtis Neal King
Curtis Neal King, age 87, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
He was born May 6, 1933 in Mercer, TN the son of the late William and Vashti Gertrude Hodges King. In 1958 Curtis started King Tire Company that is still thriving today. Being an avid duck hunter, he was very interested and concerned for wildlife. He served as a Tennessee Wildlife Commissioner which he really enjoyed and made a large impact during his tenure. He served as President of the Tennessee Tire Dealers Association and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Curtis is survived by two children, Rick Slayton King and Georgann (Steve) McFarland. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, two sisters, Peggy Lynn Rial and Martha Jane King.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 63 years, Patsy Slayton King.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. The church will be open at 10:30AM. There will be no public visitation. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Sugar Creek Children Wing Building Fund, 3400 E. Mitchell St., Humboldt, TN 38343.
