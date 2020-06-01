Dale Treadway
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Treadway

Jackson - Dale Treadway, age 84 of Jackson, passed away on Sunday at his home in Jackson.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, June 4, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service hour at 11 a.m. at Woodland Baptist Church, 365 Wallace Rd., Jackson.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Somerville City Cemetery in Somerville, TN.

A full obituary can be found at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
7314275555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved