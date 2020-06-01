Dale Treadway
Jackson - Dale Treadway, age 84 of Jackson, passed away on Sunday at his home in Jackson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, June 4, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service hour at 11 a.m. at Woodland Baptist Church, 365 Wallace Rd., Jackson.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Somerville City Cemetery in Somerville, TN.
A full obituary can be found at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.