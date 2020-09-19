Daniel Pearce

Daniel PearceJackson - Daniel L. Pearce, age 88, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Thursday, September 17, 2020 after a long illness.He was born on March 26, 1932 in Waukegan, Illinois to Frank and Edna Parish Pearce. He grew up in Jackson, Tennessee, attending Jackson City Schools, before joining the National Guard at age 15 and enlisting in the U.S. Air Force at age 16. Like many of his peers, Dan lied about his age in order to serve his country and see the world. He was a career airman, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant after 24 years of faithful service. Upon retirement, he returned to Jackson, where he served as administrator of the former MediCenter hospital. He later left healthcare to start his own successful specialty advertising business.Dan married Peggie Ann Douglass of Jackson on August 2, 1952 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Together they traveled the world and joyfully raised three children before Peggie's death in 1991. Dan's biggest accomplishment was the example he showed his children by loving Peggie so well for 39 years, especially during her long battle with cancer. Dan later married Joanne Lamport of Jackson, and they enjoyed 16 years of marriage until Jody's death in 2016.He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn "Kitty" Davis (Ron), Lacey's Spring, Alabama and Tracey King (Darrell), Jackson, Tennessee; his #1 son, Scott Pearce, Jackson, Tennessee; his beloved grandchildren, Kathryn and Will King; and four bonus step grandchildren, Lexie, Carolanne and Catherine Glover, and Jessica Vaughan.The family would like to give special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers who helped them through their dad's struggle with Alzheimer's disease, and especially to those at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN. The dignity, respect, and loving care they provide to the Veterans they serve is unsurpassed. The family is forever grateful to them.SERVICES: A graveside service will be Monday, September 21 at 1 P.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, TN with Dr. Bill Espy officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be directed to the Tennessee State Veterans Home, 2865 E. Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 West University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305 731-668-1111