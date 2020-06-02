Darty Clark
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darty Clark

Collierville - Funeral Services for Mrs. Darty Baxter Clark will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Ronk Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Timothy Guess officiating.

Ms. Clark went to her eternal home on June 1, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1943 to her late parents, Tolbert Ray Baxter and Mary Sue Darty Baxter.

Surviving relatives include her husband and love of her life of 62 years, Marion Clark; son, Kevin Clark (Dorian); daughter, Marcie McMeans (Brian); sister-in-law, Frances Deal (Buford); grandchildren, Nathan McMeans, Matthew McMeans, and Camryn Clark; and many cousins that she loved like her siblings.

First and foremost, Ms. Clark loved the Lord. She was strong in her faith and led by example. She loved her husband and her family. She enjoyed going to church, concerts, music, traveling, and of course her little dog Lucy.

Ms. Clark had her Master's Degree in Education and worked for the Briarcrest School System for many years.

Visitation for Ms. Darty will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. till time of service at Ronk Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Collierville Primitive Baptist Church. 339 East Poplar Collierville, TN. 38017




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved