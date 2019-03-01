Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Beech Bluff - Funeral services for Mr. Daryl Britt, age 54, are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Palestine Presbyterian Cemetery. Mr. Britt passed away late Monday in Beech Bluff. He was born September 29, 1964 in Jackson. He retired from the Information Technology field for the U. S. Navy, serving 20 years. He was first assigned to The Moosbrugger and later to the USS George Washington, where he was serving during Desert Storm and 9/11. Mr. Britt loved to spend time with his family and listening to music. He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Joe W. Britt and one brother, Gregory Britt. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mrs. Cheryl Osborn Britt; his two sons, Steven Britt (Larissa Ziolo) and Matthew Britt; his mother, Mrs. Laura Britt; his brother, David "Tony" Britt; a very special niece, Maranda Haynes; his great nieces and nephews, Celine (Dusty), Dylan, and Evan; nephew, Josh Britt; two great-great nieces; and his in-laws, Jim and Linda Osborn.

Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 1, 2019
