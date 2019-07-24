|
|
David Alfred Turner
- - Funeral Services for David Alfred Turner, 84, will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Nance Church of Christ with Bill Mitchusson and Ray Hawk officiating.
Mr. Turner passed away July 23, 2019 at Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. He was born April 8, 1935 to Robert Riley Turner Sr. and Eunice Irene Privett Turner. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Riley Turner Jr., Rex Turner, Billy Turner, Charles Turner; and daughter-in-law, Samantha Turner.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Ann Porter Turner; son, Allen Turner; brother, G.W. Turner (Audrey); sister, Johnnie Bell Webb; sister-in-law (Charles Turner's wife), Ruth Turner; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Turner graduated from Alamo High School in 1953, worked for the city of Jackson as a maintenance worker. He was a master gardener, apart of the citizens police academy, a volunteer with Jackson- Madison County General Hospital, a member of Campbell Church of Christ, and went through the Dale Carnegie Course.
Visitation for Mr. Turner will be from 4:00- 7:30 p.m. at Nance Church of Christ Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Committal Services will be held at Nance Cemetery Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 24, 2019