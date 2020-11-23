David "Bill" E. HodgesJackson - A private, immediate family, graveside service will be held at Ridgecrest Cemetery on Wednesday November 25, 2020 for David E. "Bill" Hodges, 88, who passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1932. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Doris Hodges. Also preceding him were his parents, Maude and Lloyd Worley, and his four sisters, Ruby Tucker, Maxine Knolton, Ernestine Morgan, and Polly Carlsen.He joined the military in 1950 and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in 1951 for his heroism in the Korean War.He married Doris Mae Leggett on March 23, 1957. They have two daughters, Ginny Crow and Sandy Hill (Phil), one granddaughter, Mallory Ray (Eric), and one great-grandson, Wesley Ray.After retiring from the Air Force he became an Appliance Repair Technician for Sears. He was a member of the Madison County Church of Christ.Not only was he a hero in battle, he was also a hero to all of the family and friends he leaves behind.The family asks that you please make any memorial contributions to the Madison County Church of Christ, 55 Cave House Road, Jackson, TN 38305.