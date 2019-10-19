Services
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
302 West Church Avenue
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-1110
David Franklin Farmer

David Franklin Farmer Obituary
David Franklin Farmer

Reagan - Mr. David Franklin Farmer, 58 of Reagan, TN passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

David was born in Peoria, IL on October 28, 1960; the son of Larry Farmer Sr and Mary Carolyn Hedges. David was a veteran and served in the Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979. He was very loyal to friends and family and will be greatly missed. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, billiards, and darts and worked at Home Depot before retiring in 2017.

In addition to his grandparents, Dave was preceded in death by his three uncles; Gordon Farmer, Dalton Gooch III, James Gooch, and a cousin, James Farmer.

Dave is survived by his mother and father, and stepfather, Leonard Hedges; his brother, Larry Farmer Jr. and sisters; Kay Thomas (John), Mary Farmer, and Cheryl Thomas. Other survivors include a special aunt, Kay Gooch and lifelong companion and best friend, Sondra Lind as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dave's final wishes were for his body to be donated to science, a celebration of life service for Dave will be conducted at Sutallee Baptist Church in White, Georgia for family and friends in November.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
