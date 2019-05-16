Services
Highland Park Baptist Church
1102 Campbell St
Jackson, TN 38301
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Highland Park Church
1102 Campbell St
Jackson, TN
David Lee Argo Obituary
David Lee Argo

Jackson - David Lee Argo passed from this world to be received by The Lord in the presence of his best friend, W.E. McAdams on May 3, 2019.

David was born in Humboldt, TN on August 16, 1947 to the late Virginia Bryant Argo and W. Buman Argo, Jr. He graduated from Trezevant High School in Trezevant, TN in 1965. He graduated from UT Martin in 1973 and earned his Master Degree in Public Administration in 1984. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard in Huntingdon, TN. He worked for the Jackson Madison County Health Department until his retirement December 31, 2010. He held the position of STD/HIV Program Director at the time of his retirement. David had a deep devotion and love for public health, he served the community well for forty years. He will be missed by friends and family.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Kathy Argo of Memphis, TN and three nephews Brad, Kevin and Tim. He is also survived by the love of his life, Traci Argo of Jackson, Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at Highland Park Church, 1102 Campbell St., Jackson, TN on May 18th at 3 P.M to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the ALS Foundation.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 16, 2019
