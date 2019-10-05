|
David "Dave" Luther Ralston
Jackson - David "Dave" Luther Ralston died the morning of September 30, 2019. He passed peacefully with his loving wife and devoted dog, Maggie May, by his side. He is survived by his wife, Leora Jean Ralston, his children Teresa Littrell McSweeney (Jonathan), Jeana Littrell, and Garey "Chip" Raleigh Littrell, Jr. (April) and grandchildren, Katie Munoz (Shazer), Nico McSweeney, Christine Black (Robert), Logan West, Austin McDaniel (Mindi), Hayden West, Alex Littrell, Lydia Roeder, Trey Littrell, Zac Littrell. Great-grandchildren Troy McDaniel, Eva Sopia Munoz, Brooke McDaniel (due in December), and Baby Munoz (due in April), and beloved nieces and nephews, also his sister Judy Ralston Brooks and his mother-in-law Eva Butler Riles Crow. He was preceded in death by his brothers Doug, Walt and Greg Ralston, and parents Horace Earl and Gussie Mae Ralston.
Born November 26, 1945 in Ft. Worth Texas, graduated from Southwest Texas State University and earned his Masters in City Planning from Memphis State University. He served both Memphis City and Shelby County Community Planning Departments from 1978-1998. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Memphis Interfaith Hospitality Network, and an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Lakeland, TN where he chaired the Room At The Inn and various committees. He moved to Jackson, TN in 1998 where he served as Director of Community Development for the Jackson Housing Authority, playing an instrumental role in securing grant funding to rebuild East Jackson and develop downtown projects after the devastating tornadoes. He was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Jackson. Dave would often say, "never judge your success by what you have achieved, but rather how others take your achievements and make them better" which exemplified his belief in human rights, in treating all people with dignity and compassion.
Dave was a Tennessee Master Gardener, a Texas sports fan who loved his family, but Dave's most favorite thing in the world was adding pages to the "Luther and Leora" love story, In his wedding vows he wrote, "And one day, when I leave this earth, God willing, I will be there with angels waiting for you."
Home-going Celebration and Memorial Service at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on North Parkway on Sunday, October 6th. Visitation at 2:00, service at 3:00 p.m.
Memorial donations welcome, Aldersgate Methodist Church, 1050 North Pkwy, Jackson, TN 38301, or the Area Relief Ministry 108 N Church St, Jackson, TN 38301.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 5, 2019