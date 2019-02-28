Services
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church
David Osborn, Jr.

Jackson - Funeral Services for David Osborn, Jr., Age 68, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Osborn died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence in Fairview, Illinois.

Visitation for Mr. Osborn will begin Friday morning, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Osborn will lie-in-state at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
