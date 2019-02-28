|
David Osborn, Jr.
Jackson - Funeral Services for David Osborn, Jr., Age 68, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Mr. Osborn died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence in Fairview, Illinois.
Visitation for Mr. Osborn will begin Friday morning, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Osborn will lie-in-state at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 28, 2019