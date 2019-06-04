David Ross Waller



Jackson - David Ross Waller, 65 passed for this life to his heavenly home on June 1, 2019.



David was born in Luray, TN on November 18, 1953, the son of the late Joe William and Christine Ross Waller. He grew up in Henderson, TN where he excelled in football earning All State honors. He was married to Vickie Waller who preceded him in death in 2008. He was employed with the Tennessee Center of Applied Technology as their Coordinator of Facilities and Purchasing for 36 years. He enjoyed a good game of golf with his buddies, as well as being at the beach with family and friends and playing his guitar. David was a kindhearted individual that would not hesitate to assist a friend in need. To know David was to love him, and he was loved well by so many. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church.



He is survived by his daughter, Nikki Castles and husband Jonathan of Jackson, TN; a sister, Nancy Ward and husband Bill of Pinson, TN; a uncle, Paul Waller and wife Peaches of Jackson, TN; a brother-in-law, Harry Barnes and wife Betsy of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren, Izzie Castles and Yabi Castles and his companion and love for 9 years, Tami Price of Jackson, TN.



David was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Ross Waller in 1998 and his mother-in-law, Helen Barnes in 2018.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Robin Popplewell officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.



The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.



Pallbearers will be Bobby Elam, Mark Wilson, Bobby Morgan, Dart Longeway, Charlie Carroll, Mike Blackwell, Rocky Acuff and Dennis Matthews.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Greg Smith, Andy Hall, Jason Foust, Todd Kiem, Will Pinson, Benny Crozier and Ronnie Jackson.



The family is requesting that memorial donations be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Published in The Jackson Sun on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary