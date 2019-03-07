Services
Reed's Chapel
113 S West St
Decaturville, TN 38329
(731) 852-3643
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Parsons First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Parsons First Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Crossroads Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Holbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Holbert


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dean Holbert Obituary
Dean Holbert

Parsons - Dean Holbert, age, 71, of Parsons, TN, passed away suddenly Tuesday, March 5th, at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital after a medical procedure.

Dean retired from Sysco Corporation after 33 years. He presently was office manager and senior tax adviser for H&R Block in Parsons. He had formerly served 2 terms as Parsons Mayor.

He is survived by his wife, of Dana (Hopper) Holbert, of Parsons; two sons, Keenan (Christy) Holbert, of Knoxville; Kurt (Melanie) Holbert, of Decaturville; a sister, Dot Cooper, of Pulaski.

He is also survived by 4 Grandchildren - Jackson, Lainie, Trece and Tenlee Holbert.

His Funeral Service will be held at Parsons First Baptist Church on Friday, March 8th at 1 PM with Bro. Kevin Bromley officiating. Burial will follow in Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday 4 PM - 8 PM and Friday 10 AM until service at Parsons First Baptist Church.

Reed's Chapel - Decaturville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now