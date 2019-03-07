|
|
Dean Holbert
Parsons - Dean Holbert, age, 71, of Parsons, TN, passed away suddenly Tuesday, March 5th, at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital after a medical procedure.
Dean retired from Sysco Corporation after 33 years. He presently was office manager and senior tax adviser for H&R Block in Parsons. He had formerly served 2 terms as Parsons Mayor.
He is survived by his wife, of Dana (Hopper) Holbert, of Parsons; two sons, Keenan (Christy) Holbert, of Knoxville; Kurt (Melanie) Holbert, of Decaturville; a sister, Dot Cooper, of Pulaski.
He is also survived by 4 Grandchildren - Jackson, Lainie, Trece and Tenlee Holbert.
His Funeral Service will be held at Parsons First Baptist Church on Friday, March 8th at 1 PM with Bro. Kevin Bromley officiating. Burial will follow in Crossroads Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday 4 PM - 8 PM and Friday 10 AM until service at Parsons First Baptist Church.
Reed's Chapel - Decaturville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 7, 2019