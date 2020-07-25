Deborah Mills



Milan, TN - Mrs. Deborah Beard Mills passed to eternal life on July 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Deborah was predeceased by her husband, Dr. James Barlow Mills, and her father, Charles Grosvenor Beard, Jr.



She is survived by her three children, Jennifer (Trent) Pickett, James Barlow Mills, Jr., and Meredith (Garrett) Lovell. She leaves two granddaughters whom she adored, Ruby Kate Pickett, and Annie Pickett.



She is also survived by her mother to whom she provided loving care, L. Gerene Beard, her brother, Charles Grovesnor Beard, III, and sister, Charlotte (WF) Stevens.



Deborah attended The University of Tennessee Martin, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, before transferring and graduating with honors from The University of Tennessee College of Nursing, Memphis, Tennessee where she was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She received her Master of Science in Nursing at UT Memphis College of Nursing.



She began her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Memphis, followed by tenure at The William F. Boals Hospital. In 1979 she affiliated with the HCA Regional Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee as Director of Case Management. She then became Administrative Director of Methodist LeBonheur Hospital. Prior to retirement she was Privacy Officer for Community Health Systems.



She was a member of The West Tennessee Educational Training Group from 1980-1997, serving as Secretary from 1985-1986.



Deborah was a representative of The Gibson County American Red Cross Board of Directors in 1984, and from 1982-1984 was a Red Cross Volunteer.



She was co-chairman of Regional Hospital's United Way Campaign from 1982-1984.



She was an American Heart Association Basic Life Support Instructor, and an Advanced Cardiac Life Support Instructor. For Outstanding Healthcare Education she received the Marilyn Swenia Award.



Deborah served as an active member of First United Methodist Church in Milan, Tennessee. She served on numerous Emmaus walks over the years and was devoted to her women's small group.



Her children will forever cherish the memories of their life together and her devotion to her granddaughters was unwavering. Their annual family beach trips, The Big Apple, NYC for The Thanksgiving Day Parade with her granddaughters, and a host of other events were a small part of Deborah's exemplary motherhood and love for her family.



Her absence will leave a large void in the lives of family, friends, professional peers, and neighbors who were blessed by her life.



Visitation and funeral will take place at Milan First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 28, 11:00AM. The service to begin at 1:00PM. Graveside immediately following at Centerville Cemetery, Medina, Tennessee. The family requests those in attendance wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.



Memorials may be made to Milan First United Methodist Church and The Mustard Seed of Milan.



