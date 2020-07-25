1/
Deborah Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Mills

Milan, TN - Mrs. Deborah Beard Mills passed to eternal life on July 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Deborah was predeceased by her husband, Dr. James Barlow Mills, and her father, Charles Grosvenor Beard, Jr.

She is survived by her three children, Jennifer (Trent) Pickett, James Barlow Mills, Jr., and Meredith (Garrett) Lovell. She leaves two granddaughters whom she adored, Ruby Kate Pickett, and Annie Pickett.

She is also survived by her mother to whom she provided loving care, L. Gerene Beard, her brother, Charles Grovesnor Beard, III, and sister, Charlotte (WF) Stevens.

Deborah attended The University of Tennessee Martin, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, before transferring and graduating with honors from The University of Tennessee College of Nursing, Memphis, Tennessee where she was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She received her Master of Science in Nursing at UT Memphis College of Nursing.

She began her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Memphis, followed by tenure at The William F. Boals Hospital. In 1979 she affiliated with the HCA Regional Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee as Director of Case Management. She then became Administrative Director of Methodist LeBonheur Hospital. Prior to retirement she was Privacy Officer for Community Health Systems.

She was a member of The West Tennessee Educational Training Group from 1980-1997, serving as Secretary from 1985-1986.

Deborah was a representative of The Gibson County American Red Cross Board of Directors in 1984, and from 1982-1984 was a Red Cross Volunteer.

She was co-chairman of Regional Hospital's United Way Campaign from 1982-1984.

She was an American Heart Association Basic Life Support Instructor, and an Advanced Cardiac Life Support Instructor. For Outstanding Healthcare Education she received the Marilyn Swenia Award.

Deborah served as an active member of First United Methodist Church in Milan, Tennessee. She served on numerous Emmaus walks over the years and was devoted to her women's small group.

Her children will forever cherish the memories of their life together and her devotion to her granddaughters was unwavering. Their annual family beach trips, The Big Apple, NYC for The Thanksgiving Day Parade with her granddaughters, and a host of other events were a small part of Deborah's exemplary motherhood and love for her family.

Her absence will leave a large void in the lives of family, friends, professional peers, and neighbors who were blessed by her life.

Visitation and funeral will take place at Milan First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 28, 11:00AM. The service to begin at 1:00PM. Graveside immediately following at Centerville Cemetery, Medina, Tennessee. The family requests those in attendance wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Milan First United Methodist Church and The Mustard Seed of Milan.

Bodkin Funeral Home

731-686-3111




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Milan First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Milan First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
(731) 686-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 25, 2020
Praying for comfort and peace as you celebrate the life of your beautiful mother, daughter and sister! May the sweet and special memories encourage each of you in the days, weeks and months to come!
Sandy and Bill Parker
Friend
July 25, 2020
Loved my Cousin dearly. She was always so kind, gentle, smiling, and thoughtful of others. My sympathy to all of the family, and much love. Jane Mills Price
Jane Price
Family
July 25, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news. I knew Deborah at Regional Hospital. She will be greatly missed. Her family and especially her grand daughters will be in my prayers
Marty Latimore
July 25, 2020
Rob and I would like to extend our condolences. Rob worked with Deborah at Regional. She was such a nice lady.
Karen Wyatt
Coworker
July 25, 2020
We are so sorry about the loss of Deborah she was such a wonderful person. She and Dr Jim were wonderful friends through the years. He is missed and Deb will be also. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with each of you.
Faye B Reid David F Bryant
Friend
July 25, 2020
She was a classy lady and great friend she was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Know my heart aches with all her friends and family, RIP Deborah.
michael Bunch
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved