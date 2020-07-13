DeLois Howell
Middleton - Mrs. DeLois Howell, 86, of Bolivar, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020 at Pine Meadows Healthcare Center in Bolivar. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 9 AM, with funeral services at 10 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar. Burial will follow the service at Brints Chapel Cemetery near Middleton.
Mrs. Howell was born Monday, October 16, 1933, in Hardeman County, TN, to the late Frank and Lucille Lowrance Rogers. On December 31, 1949, she married Rev. Virgil Rayford Howell who passed away September 5, 2015 following 65 years together. She worked for 28 years at Dover Elevator until her retirement in 1994. A member of Brints Chapel Baptist Church, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, walking, playing the piano and spending time with her grandchildren. She lived all of her life in Hardeman County.
She is survived by a daughter, Maxine Thomas (Wayne) of Middleton, TN; a son, Calvin Howell (Brenda) of Bolivar, TN; six grandchildren, Gary Howell (Jennifer), Renee' Rodgers (Tony), Chad Massey (Stephanie), Lisa Sparks (Phillip), Jason Howell (Ashlee), and Tiffany Gray (Chris); eighteen great-grandchildren, Joseph Howell, Ashley Keller (Brian), Matthew Howell, Kirstann Parsons (Clint), Jessica Kinsella (Brison), Alyssa Walker, Haley Walker, Eric Hampton, Carson Howell, Ian Hampton, Collier Howell, Karleigh Shields, Valerie Massey, Natalie Massey, Tessa Massey, Easton Gray, Oaklee Gray, and Beckett Gray; and four great-great-grandchildren, Zaiden Howell, River Keller, Alice Parsons, and Drake Cayson.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International. (gideons.org/donate
)