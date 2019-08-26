|
Delton Frederick Meals
Medon - Delton Frederick Meals, age 85, of Medon, Tennessee passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Delton was born November 30, 1933 in Madison County, TN to the late Johnny and Minnie Ola Tyler Meals. He married Evie Wonnell Warren on June 27, 1953 in Corinth, MS, and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. He was a retired electric lineman and foreman for the former Jackson Utility Division. Delton loved his family and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing the United States with his wife and family and loved to water ski. Delton and Wonnell are active members of First Baptist Church in Bemis for over 60 years.
Delton is survived by his wife, Wonnell Meals; son Philip Meals (Tina); and daughter Darlene Meals Freeman (David); grandchildren, Richard Meals (Deanna),Paul Meals (Leslie),Drew Freeman, Tyler Freeman; great grandchildren, Tanner Meals, Camden Meals, Rachel Meals, Zoe Freeman and Emma Freeman; and sister, Penny Fuzzell
Delton was preceded in death by; sister Bonnie Meals Walker; brother, Gaylon Meals; parents Johnny and Minnie Ola Tyler Meals.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The interment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 26, 2019