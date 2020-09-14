Dennis Roy Evans



Jakcosn - Mr. Dennis Roy Evans, age 73, passed away on September 13, 2020, at his home in Jackson, TN. He graduated from North Side High School and he worked for Stanley Black and Decker for 48 years.



Mr. Evans is preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Evans; mother, Hilda Evans.



Mr. Evans is survived by sister, Carol Burkhead; nieces, Julie Olson, and Elizabeth Burkhead.



There will be a private family only visitation on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10 am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.



Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens with Allan Miller officiating.









