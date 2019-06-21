Desal Canyon-Dean Reek



Jackson - Desal Canyon-Dean Reek, age 7, of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life on June 15, 2019, as a result of a tragic accident. Desal left behind loving parents, Storm Reek and Hali Oakman, and a younger brother Maverick Reek.



Desal packed a lot of living into his short life. He lived life to its fullest. He was the life of the party and always made everyone laugh. Desal had a smile so big and beautiful it could brighten any room. He loved superheroes and was a superhero to his younger brother. Desal touched the hearts of everyone that he met. He departed this life far too soon. He obviously was needed in heaven but will continue to touch the lives of the ones left behind.



Desal had many loving and caring family and friends that will miss him. His grandparents include Stacey & Phil Fain, Robert Oakman, Lori Hulfachor, and Shannon Reek.



SERVICES: Memorial services will be held this Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 West University Parkway, Jackson, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 and the service will begin at 2:00p pm.



Published in The Jackson Sun on June 21, 2019