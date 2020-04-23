|
|
Dewey Donald DeBerry
Dewey Donald (Don) DeBerry, age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 10th, 2020 following a long illness. He was born in Madison County, Tennessee on February 25th, 1941 and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Morris DeBerry. Don was proceeded in death by his parents Ruby and Claude Deberry of Medina, TN.
Don grew up in Jackson, TN and graduated from Northside High School and later, Lambuth College where he played baseball and basketball. Upon graduation he was the head baseball, and an assistant basketball coach at Illmo-Scott City Missouri High School where he also started a football program while completing his Masters in Education. In 1966 he began a career in insurance sales and sales management.
Serving the less fortunate was most important to Don. He was a leader in the Missouri and Illinois Jaycees. He later was an officer in the Sandestin Lions Club and continued his service in the Fairfield Glade Lions Club and the United Fund of Cumberland County. He also served as a mentor for "Kids on the Rise".
Don was an active member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir. Over the past 50 years, Don was also an avid tennis player and most recently a member of the 2007 Fairfield Glade Super Senior 60's State Championship team.
Don is survived by his son, Eric (wife, Chris), of Franklin, TN, his daughter, Cheri Mitchell, and his grandson, Joshua Mitchell, both of Zionsville, Indiana. He also leaves behind a step-son, David M. Evans (wife, Lisa), of Jackson, TN, and their children, Charles Evans (wife, Maggie), Ashley Evans, and great grandson, Emerson Evans. Also surviving are his step daughter, Mona Evans Dunlap (husband, David), of Memphis, TN, and their children, Mattie, Leah and Liza Dunlap.
We request that any memorial contributions be made to Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, the Fairfield Glad Lions Club, or the United Fund of Cumberland County.
A celebration service will be held on June 27th, 2020 at 2:00pm at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, in Fairfield Glade, TN, with a reception following.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020