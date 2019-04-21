|
Diane Tinker O'Cain
Parsons - Vicki Diane Tinker O'Cain, a devoted mother and grandmother died January 4, 2019. She was 76. Born to James Logan and Jewel Houston Tinker on January 11, 1942, she grew up in Parsons. Diane loved sports, especially basketball, and was known as a formidable high school player throughout the region. She was awarded All-District and All-State status. She was also active in band and coronet and snare drums.
Diane attended Florida State University where she studied fine art, design, and aesthetics, and earning the degree Bachelor of Arts. Diane joined Sigma Kappa Sorority in college and held various offices with the Omega Chapter.
Diane met her former husband, Carl O'Cain, while she was in college and he was in the Air Force. Together they had two children, Sean and Heather. Along with her family, Diane worked in her family's hardware business for years. She enjoyed working beside her father and interacting with the local customers, helping to find solutions to their construction problems.
Over the years Diane was very active in her children's activities being a member of PTA, Band Boosters, Lady Lions, church youth groups, etc. Being an artist, Diane was called upon to create magical backgrounds, stages, costumes and any other event need. For many years, she painted beautiful background scenery as the backdrops to beauty pageants, fair showings and other award ceremonies. She was an expert seamstress and used her artistic skills to craft costumes for plays, Christmas pageants, majorettes, cheerleaders and others.
Diane moved to Nashville to live near to her daughter. There she joined West End United Methodist Church of Nashville and became an active member as a volunteer tutoring underprivileged children with reading.
In 2002, Diane moved to Memphis, where her daughter and son-in-law had established medical practices. She joined the Church of the Holy Communion and found an immediate home of new friends and new opportunities to volunteer. Always a patron of the arts, Diane became a member of The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, the noted fine arts museum and horticultural park in Memphis.
On January 4, 2019 Diane quietly left this life and passed into another. She leaves behind her daughter, Dr. Heather O'Cain Donato (husband, Dr. Robert Alfred Donato), and her cherished grandchildren, Houston Barrett Donato and Caroline Grier Donato, all of Memphis; her sister, Linda Tinker Watkins and family of Parsons; 11 much-loved first cousins; and her caretaker and friend, Mary Boone. Diane was preceded in death by her son, Sean Barry O'Cain; her mother, Jewel Houston Tinker; and her father, James Logan Tinker.
A Graveside Service to celebrate the life of Diane Tinker O'Cain will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 1:00 pm at the Houston Cemetery. Her ashes will be interred beside her beloved son. The family will receive guests after the service at the Tinker-Watkins family home in Parsons, 126 Northwood Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember Diane with a donation to the Decatur County Shepherd's Fund.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 21, 2019