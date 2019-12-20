|
Don E. Moore
Scotts Hill - Don Edwin Moore, 76, of Scotts Hill, TN, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 20, 2019.
He was born on April 6, 1943 to Wes and Sally Mitchell Moore of Decaturville, who preceded him in death.
He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. He cherished his family, friends and church. He enjoyed watching sports, working in his yard, and riding around in his Jeep Wrangler. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and was a member of Scotts Hill United Methodist Church.
He graduated from Decaturville High School where he excelled in the sports of basketball, baseball and football. Don was employed at Kolpak Industries of Parsons as a CAD operator until his retirement in 2008.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, W.B., Jim, Tommy and Donald Moore; and sisters, Ruth Flowers, Norene Box Tuten and Nellie Mae Dunavant.
Don leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 52 years, Glenda (Presley) Moore, their son, Derek Presley Moore and wife Beth and 3 grandchildren, Clint Mitchell Moore, Clay Edward Moore and Cadie Beth Moore. He is also survived by a brother, Bill (Betty) Moore and sisters, Kay Scott, Linda Hendrix and Kathy Taylor, sister-in-law, Gail (Wayne) Stanfill and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Reed's Chapel, Scotts Hill, at 2 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Burial will follow in Scotts Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is Saturday 12 PM - 7 PM and Sunday 11 AM until service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Scotts Hill United Methodist Church c/o Kathy Hulley POB 42 Scotts Hill, TN 38374
731-549-3644
reedschapel.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019