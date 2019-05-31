|
Mr. Don Perkins
Jackson - Graveside services for Mr. Donald Perkins, age 91, are scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lexington Cemetery. Pafford Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Perkins passed away early Tuesday in Jackson. He was born April 10, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Earl and Margaret Dodge Perkins. He was a retired Optician and co-owner of Co-Optical Company. He managed 3 Co-Optical branches in Lansing, Michigan and enjoyed his work. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and golfing. Survivors include his wife of over 68 years, Mrs. Bobbie Connally Perkins; his son, Jack Perkins (Kitty); granddaughter, Nichole Olson; and two great grandsons, Eric Brooks and Ray Olson. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 AM - 1:45 PM at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington.
