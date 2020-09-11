Don StephensonJackson - Don Stephenson, loving husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 93.Born in Dublin, KY, on February 23, 1927, Stephenson graduated from Wingo High School in Wingo, KY, and attended Murray State College before enlisting in the United States Army. In 1961, he came to Jackson, TN with his former wife, Laverne, and oldest son, Doug. He cherished the Jackson community and served for decades on numerous boards in the city, including the Board of Directors at Union University, as chairman of Madison County's Democratic Party, and, in 1972, Stephenson was named "Man of the Year" by the Exchange Club.In addition to being an outstanding businessperson and civic leader, Stephenson taught Sunday school for several years, was a terrific checkers player, loved to work hard, and, at one time, held the Kentucky high school basketball record of forty-three points in a single game. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Stephenson was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Ed Stephenson. He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Gayle Free Stephenson; four children, Doug (Pam) Stephenson, (Grant) Mary Anne Ward, Mark (Paige) Free, and (Chris) Vicki Free England; seven grandchildren, Josh (Kelsey) Ward, (Hunter) Cara Ward Hambrick, Hannah England, Hallie England, (Bowman) Lauren Stephenson Richards, Chad (Leslie) Bates, (David) Heather Barker: and nine great-grandchildren.The immediate family will hold a private service in his honor. In lieu of flowers, all memorial gifts may please be sent to the West Jackson Baptist Church Youth Ministry (580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305).