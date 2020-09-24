Donald Gregory "Greg" BaileyJackson - Greg Bailey, 58 of Jackson, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. Both the visitation and service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery in Malesus. Bro. Shane Connor will officiate the service. The family requests that masks be worn and that guests be mindful of and practice social distancing.Greg was born in Jackson TN. on August 26, 1962 to Don and Ann Burress Bailey. He graduated from South Side High School in 1980 and attended both the University of Tennessee at Martin and UT Chattanooga. He was a devoted Vols fan and a season ticket holder for many years.Greg worked in automotive parts sales and purchasing for many years. During his career in the industry, he worked with Bonwood Auto Parts and Motor Parts & Bearing in Jackson, TN, Advance Auto Parts in Chattanooga, TN, Auto Value in Irving, TX and Pep Boys in Philadelphia, PA. After moving back to Jackson, he was a partner at Four Seasons Nursery until his health started to decline.Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents Lafayette and Virginia Burress and Roy and Mabel Bailey, all of Henderson. Other than his parents, he is also survived by his aunts Joye Connor and Jan Cox (Dennis) of Henderson, and his beloved dog, Smokey. Pallbearers to serve will be Larry Kent, Lee Bailey, Robby Parker, Brian Boucher, Greg Smith, Roy (Catfish) Neisler, and John Willoughby. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude.