Donald "Jocko" Jowers
Lexington - Funeral services for Mr. Donald "Jocko" Jowers, age 67, are scheduled for 3 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Jowers Cemetery. Mr. Jowers passed away late Sunday at his home in Lexington. He was born April 26, 1952 in Lexington to the late Ben F. and Lorene Drinkard Jowers. He retired after 28 years as a route salesman for Central Distributors Inc. and was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U. S. Army. Mr. Jowers was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Tennessee Vols fan. He was preceded in death by one grandson and an infant brother. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Vicki Odle Jowers; four daughters, Jenny Jowers, Tara Jowers, Brittney Harris, and Chelsi Jowers; two sisters, Pat Barker (Don) and Betty Lowery (Mel); and eight grandchildren.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 5, 2019