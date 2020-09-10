1/1
Donald Ray "Don" Kirby
Donald "Don" Ray Kirby

Knoxville - Donald (Don) Kirby, of Farragut passed away peacefully at Ben Atchley Veterans Home, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. His children, Diann and David were present to provide love and support. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, in 2008. Don was a member of Concord Methodist Church and Oak Grove Methodist Church in Jackson, Tennessee. He resided in Farragut before moving to the NHC Place and more recently the Veterans Home. Don served in the submarine service in WWII. He was a pharmacist in Jackson and retired as owner of West Drug Store in Bemis. He not only dispensed drugs in his career, he provided innumerable acts of kindness to many in times of need. Throughout his long life he was loved and respected by all that came in contact with him. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he was also a talented painter, woodcarver, carpenter and stone mason. In addition to his two children David and Diann, Don is survived by five grandchildren; Candice McGahey, Dalana Cornell, Brittain Kirby, Summar Jones and April Rowe and ten great grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions, memorial services are limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.com. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike (www.clickfh.com) is providing services to the family.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
It was my pleasure to love and care for Don. He was a very sweet and kind man. He will definitely be missed. Wendy ( cna )
Wendy Terry
