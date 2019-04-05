|
Donald Ray Presson
Jackson - Donald Ray Presson, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2019 in Jackson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Pastor Donald Lance and Pastor Ron Brown officiating.
Entombment with military honors will be at the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 5, 2019