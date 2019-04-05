Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
For more information about
Donald Presson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Presson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Presson


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Donald Ray Presson Obituary
Donald Ray Presson

Jackson - Donald Ray Presson, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2019 in Jackson.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Pastor Donald Lance and Pastor Ron Brown officiating.

Entombment with military honors will be at the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now