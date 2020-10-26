Donald Watson



Alamo - A Private Funeral Service for the immediate family of Donald Milton Watson will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it can be done safely, post-pandemic.



On Saturday, October 24, 2020 Donald Milton Watson, age 81, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and faithful servant passed away after losing his courageous battle with COVID-19.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Carolyn Warren Watson, daughters Amy Bright and Beth Knox (Jim); son Chris Rice (Teresa); grandchildren William Bright (Marisa), Anna Bright, Jamie Knox, Katie Knox, Jake Knox, Jennifer Rice and one great grandchild Chandler Carter, along with many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father Lyndell and Milton Watson, a sister Myrna Loy McClain, and grandchild David Christopher Bright.



Pallbearers are Jake Knox, Will Bright, Ben Kail, Greg Allen, Charles McClain, Curtis McClain, Bill Neal, and Andy Warren. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Watson, Jon Robertson and Howard Ropp.



The family would like to acknowledge and extend their appreciation to the great nurses, doctors and staff at JMCGH for their superior care and compassion while caring for Donald all while placing their personal safety at risk.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, PO Box 103, Crockett Mills Tn 38021 or Neighbors Offering Assistance and Hope, PO Box 94, Alamo TN 38001.









