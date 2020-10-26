1/1
Donald Watson
1939 - 2020
Alamo - A Private Funeral Service for the immediate family of Donald Milton Watson will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it can be done safely, post-pandemic.

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 Donald Milton Watson, age 81, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and faithful servant passed away after losing his courageous battle with COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Carolyn Warren Watson, daughters Amy Bright and Beth Knox (Jim); son Chris Rice (Teresa); grandchildren William Bright (Marisa), Anna Bright, Jamie Knox, Katie Knox, Jake Knox, Jennifer Rice and one great grandchild Chandler Carter, along with many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Lyndell and Milton Watson, a sister Myrna Loy McClain, and grandchild David Christopher Bright.

Pallbearers are Jake Knox, Will Bright, Ben Kail, Greg Allen, Charles McClain, Curtis McClain, Bill Neal, and Andy Warren. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Watson, Jon Robertson and Howard Ropp.

The family would like to acknowledge and extend their appreciation to the great nurses, doctors and staff at JMCGH for their superior care and compassion while caring for Donald all while placing their personal safety at risk.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, PO Box 103, Crockett Mills Tn 38021 or Neighbors Offering Assistance and Hope, PO Box 94, Alamo TN 38001.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
October 26, 2020
Mr. Donald was always someone that we looked up to in my family. A steadfast servant who walked the walk of Christ. May you and your family be surrounded by peace, love, and assurance that only God can give—-blessings..marie
Marie Davis (Williams)
Friend
October 26, 2020
Words can't express the pain we have for this family. It has been a blessing to know each one of you. He definitely was an amazing example of a Christian man, respected, family man and also a loving granddaddy! Prayers and hugs to each family member!
Danah & Gary Southerland
Friend
October 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss He was a good man never heard a bad word about Him
Johnny Hunt
Friend
