Donna Allison
Jackson - Donna Kay Pennington Allison age 76 passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
She was born June 21, 1943 in Henderson, the daughter of the late Donald Miller and Robbie McCorkle Pennington. She grew up in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School in 1961. She attended U.T. Martin and West TN Business College. She worked as a Dental Hygienist for Dental Associates of Jackson. She began working for the TN State Board of Education as a bookkeeper in 1966. In 1973 she began her career working in the automotive industry as a bookkeeper when she started working for Bendix and later with Lindsey Stuart and Company which later became Mighty Products, where she retired from in 2012.
She had been active in several Professional Women's Clubs, Old Hickory Academy Mother's Club. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Jackson. The joy of her life was her being called "Nanny" by her grandchildren, and going to their school for sporting events. She also loved her dogs, Josh, Winston and Sassy.
Mrs. Allison is survived by her daughter, Shannon Lea Allison Jones and husband Travis of Jackson and two grandchildren, Rory Travis Jones, III and Mary Allison Jones; a sister, Penny Pennington Woodall of Charlotte, NC; and a host of dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 14 at Henderson City Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Little officiating.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019