Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Allison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Allison Obituary
Donna Allison

Jackson - Donna Kay Pennington Allison age 76 passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born June 21, 1943 in Henderson, the daughter of the late Donald Miller and Robbie McCorkle Pennington. She grew up in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School in 1961. She attended U.T. Martin and West TN Business College. She worked as a Dental Hygienist for Dental Associates of Jackson. She began working for the TN State Board of Education as a bookkeeper in 1966. In 1973 she began her career working in the automotive industry as a bookkeeper when she started working for Bendix and later with Lindsey Stuart and Company which later became Mighty Products, where she retired from in 2012.

She had been active in several Professional Women's Clubs, Old Hickory Academy Mother's Club. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Jackson. The joy of her life was her being called "Nanny" by her grandchildren, and going to their school for sporting events. She also loved her dogs, Josh, Winston and Sassy.

Mrs. Allison is survived by her daughter, Shannon Lea Allison Jones and husband Travis of Jackson and two grandchildren, Rory Travis Jones, III and Mary Allison Jones; a sister, Penny Pennington Woodall of Charlotte, NC; and a host of dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 14 at Henderson City Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Little officiating.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2421
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -