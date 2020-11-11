Doris Blake Beasley TownsendJackson - Doris Blake Beasley Townsend died peacefully on November 10.She was born May 31, 1927 to Cecil and Mable Beasley in Troy, AL. On December 21, 1947 she married her childhood sweetheart John W. Townsend, Jr. and a few years later they moved to Jackson. They shared a wonderful life together for 63 years until his death.Doris was very active in the community through Southside Garden Club, Bemis Book Club, Altrusa International, Bemis Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church. Doris and John enjoyed traveling the world, attending golf tournaments, and playing bridge with a group of good friends. But closest to her heart, were the family meals she lovingly prepared and then watched her family enjoy.In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her oldest daughter Ann Townsend Poole.She is survived by three remaining children, Celia Townsend Clifft (David), Terri Townsend and James Townsend. Grandchildren Cory Clifft, Lindsay Poole Dillingham (Josh), Taylor Ann Townsend and Ross Townsend, and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and best friend Louise B. Tillery and nephew Robert Tillery (Kim).She will be laid to rest at Ridgecrest Cemetery after a private graveside service with Robert Tillery officiating.George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555