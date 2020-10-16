1/1
Doris "Dotty" O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris "Dotty" O'Brien

Jackson - Doris Roseman O'Brien, 95, passed away October 7, 2020 at Northbrooke Healthcare in Jackson, TN.

Doris, or Dotty, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Hickory, North Carolina on January 18, 1925 to the late Claude Rankin and Bland Roseman Moser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Linton (Link) O'Brien, a daughter, Deborah (Debbie) O'Brien Bedwell, a grandson, Christopher Lee Tomlinson, three brothers, Carl Moser, Bill Moser and Randy Moser, and three sisters, Mildred Iaderosa, Mary Beddingfield, and Joyce Brown.

Dotty and Link worked in Oak Ridge during World War II and moved to Nashville in 1956. She was an active member of Nashville Memorial Lutheran Church. Dotty attended nursing school and worked as an Emergency Room Nurse at Nashville Memorial Hospital. She enthusiastically worked there until 1997. She relocated to Foley, AL in 2001 and then to Jackson in 2007.

She is survived by her son, Peter P. and wife, Angela (Ang) O'Brien of Jackson, TN, grandsons, Jacob A. and wife Jennifer (Jenn) O'Brien of Murfreesboro, TN., Jonathan (Kyle) O'Brien, and wife, Kyla, of Medina, TN, and Jack (Colin) O'Brien of Nashville, and granddaughter, Caroline (Carrie) Tomlinson of Memphis, TN, and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1150 Dickerson Road, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with the Reverend Lonnie Sanders officiating. Social distancing will be observed.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38308,731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Facebook/Arrington Funeral Directors






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arrington Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved