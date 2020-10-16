Doris "Dotty" O'BrienJackson - Doris Roseman O'Brien, 95, passed away October 7, 2020 at Northbrooke Healthcare in Jackson, TN.Doris, or Dotty, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Hickory, North Carolina on January 18, 1925 to the late Claude Rankin and Bland Roseman Moser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Linton (Link) O'Brien, a daughter, Deborah (Debbie) O'Brien Bedwell, a grandson, Christopher Lee Tomlinson, three brothers, Carl Moser, Bill Moser and Randy Moser, and three sisters, Mildred Iaderosa, Mary Beddingfield, and Joyce Brown.Dotty and Link worked in Oak Ridge during World War II and moved to Nashville in 1956. She was an active member of Nashville Memorial Lutheran Church. Dotty attended nursing school and worked as an Emergency Room Nurse at Nashville Memorial Hospital. She enthusiastically worked there until 1997. She relocated to Foley, AL in 2001 and then to Jackson in 2007.She is survived by her son, Peter P. and wife, Angela (Ang) O'Brien of Jackson, TN, grandsons, Jacob A. and wife Jennifer (Jenn) O'Brien of Murfreesboro, TN., Jonathan (Kyle) O'Brien, and wife, Kyla, of Medina, TN, and Jack (Colin) O'Brien of Nashville, and granddaughter, Caroline (Carrie) Tomlinson of Memphis, TN, and five great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1150 Dickerson Road, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with the Reverend Lonnie Sanders officiating. Social distancing will be observed.The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38308,731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Facebook/Arrington Funeral Directors