Doris Petty
Jackson, TN - Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, with Rev. Frank Bowling officiating.
Ms. Petty, age 89, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN.
She was born in Rienzi, MS to the late Samuel F. Cogdell and Evie B. Voyles Cogdell. Ms. Petty was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She had a love of cooking, sewing, keeping a home and loving her family. In fact, her burial garment displays her final creation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Haze Petty; daughter, Judy D. Petty; brother, Elmer Cogdell.
She is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck" Petty and wife Karen of Humboldt, Dan Petty and wife Marcia of Illinois; daughter, Wanda Egli and husband Thomas of Illinois; brother, Sam Cogdell, Jr.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 3, 2019