|
|
Doris Weaver
Henderson - It is with great regret I must announce the passing of my Mother, Doris Jean Naylor Weaver, age 81 of the Laurel Hill Community, who passed away October 8, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
Doris was born December 30, 1937 in Chester County, the oldest daughter of the late Carl and Pauline Naylor. She married Jessie Weaver and they made their home on the Weaver Family Farm in the Hurst Nation. Doris worked at Brown Shoe Company in Selmer for forty years, as a supervisor for thirty-five of those years, and then at Kolpak in Selmer as a production supervisor for eleven years.
Mrs. Weaver was a charter member of the Old Friendship Baptist Church and was very active in all Church Activities up until three weeks ago. She was especially blessed with a wonderful and caring Pastor and Church Family.
Mom served her County as the first female County Commissioner of Chester County, a position she was elected to for twenty-six years. She served on many key committees and was always in-tune to the things that were best for the county.
Mother was a member and officer of the Chester County Republican Party for fifty plus years and always held true to the basic conservative values of the local, state and national Republican Party. For this our family is very grateful as it represents the Christian values we hold dear.
Mom's work ethic has greatly influenced my life and will be remembered by all who knew her. Her Christian example is a legacy she leaves as proof of her love of God and gives us comfort in knowing we Will see her again.
Doris is survived by her son, Roy Weaver and wife Ann of Henderson, two grandsons, Luke Weaver and wife Becky of Henderson, Dane Weaver and wife Ashley of Ten Sleep Wyoming. She also adored her four great grandchildren, Kodie Weaver, Kalaeb Weaver, Andrew Weaver and Daniel Weaver. She leaves three brothers, Frank Naylor of Finger, Ronald Naylor of Finger and Gary Naylor of St. Louis; four sisters, Dean Whitaker of Selmer, Joyce Beecham of Henderson, Kay Middleton of Finger and Devenda Frank of Henderson.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jessie Weaver, a daughter-in-law, Cindy Thomsen Weaver in 2006, and two wonderful sisters, Sue Roberts and Glenda Wilson and also her in-laws, Kodie and Martha Weaver whom she was very close to.
Visitation will be from 5 till 8 Friday, October 11 at Old Friendship Baptist Church and Funeral Services will be at 3 P.M. on Saturday October 12 at Old Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Iran Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. All services are entrusted to the staff of Shackelford Funeral Directors-Casey Chapel, Henderson, Tennessee.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019