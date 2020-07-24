1/
Dorothy Creasy McBride
Dorothy Creasy McBride

Jackson - Dorothy Creasy McBride, age 93 of Jackson, passed away on July 23, 2020 in Henderson, TN.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Ray Pack of South Jackson Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery in Sardis.

A complete obituary is available on our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
7314275555
