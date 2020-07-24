Dorothy Creasy McBride
Jackson - Dorothy Creasy McBride, age 93 of Jackson, passed away on July 23, 2020 in Henderson, TN.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Ray Pack of South Jackson Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery in Sardis.
A complete obituary is available on our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com
