Dorothy Creasy McBrideJackson - Dorothy Creasy McBride, age 93 of Jackson, passed away on July 23, 2020 in Henderson, TN.The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Ray Pack of South Jackson Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery in Sardis.A complete obituary is available on our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555