Dorothy Evelyn Heavner ClantonJackson - Dorothy Evelyn Heavner Clanton peacefully passed on to be with her Heavenly Father on the evening of Dec. 1, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.She was born June 10, 1932 in Madison County, Tennessee to Gordia Franklin and Mollie Bell Heavner.Preceding her in death were 9 brothers and sisters; Frank Oakley Heavner, Katie Bell Heavner Stegall, Mathew Opas Heavner, Stennis Odell Heavner, Ola Mae Heavner Arnold, Mary Frances Heavner Wyatt, Margaret Louise Heavner Brown, Gordia Franklin Heavner Jr., Ernest Heavner, her husband Bryan Wilson Clanton, son Cary Dean Clanton and great granddaughter Noralai Piqué.Surviving her are son John Wilson Clanton (Kathie), daughters Dorothy Angela Clanton Badgett (Mike) and Judith (Judy) Lee Clanton Piqué (Bob). She leaves behind 13 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren.She married her husband on Oct. 17, 1947 in Corinth, Mississippi and was a loving wife of nearly 70 years, mother and lifelong member and pianist at Bethel Baptist Church in northwest Madison county. She worked and retired from the Tennessee State Department of Education (FFA). For the last 2 years she had been living at the Humboldt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She will be interred with her husband and son at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.She leaves us with a sorrowful heart but, to a joyful heavenly spirit.The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Bethel Church Cemetery in Northwest Madison County.