Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Dorothy Jean Hailer Obituary
Dorothy Jean Hailer

Memphis - Mrs. Dorothy Jean Hailer, 63, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Memphis. She was a member of Clopton United Methodist Church and a homemaker. The wife of Wayne C. Hailer, she also leaves a sister, Sharon Schaffer of Las Vegas, NV. Visitation will begin 9:30AM Wednesday, September 4, with memorial services 10AM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home in Covington. The family asks that any memorials be made to LeBonheur Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
