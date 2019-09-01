|
|
Dorothy Jean Hailer
Memphis - Mrs. Dorothy Jean Hailer, 63, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Memphis. She was a member of Clopton United Methodist Church and a homemaker. The wife of Wayne C. Hailer, she also leaves a sister, Sharon Schaffer of Las Vegas, NV. Visitation will begin 9:30AM Wednesday, September 4, with memorial services 10AM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home in Covington. The family asks that any memorials be made to LeBonheur Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 1, 2019