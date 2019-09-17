Services
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
(615) 758-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dilday-Carter Funeral Home
650 High St
Huntingdon, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Dilday-Carter Funeral Home
650 High St
Huntingdon, TN
View Map
Dorothy "Dot" Joyner

Mt. Juliet, TN - Dorothy Lee Sauls Joyner, was born near the Holly Leaf Community in Gibson County, TN Jan. 3, 1930, and died Sept. 14, 2019 in Mt. Juliet. She was the daughter of Robert E. and Norene Walker Sauls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by sisters, Lenora Sauls McCormick Crouse Hood, Mary Francis Sauls Bryant Vaughn, and infant, Mildred Sauls. Dorothy was married on June 22, 1947, in Atwood, TN to Jack Winfred Joyner of Huntingdon, TN. Jack died on Aug. 8, 2017. Survived by sons, Ronald (Sandra) Glynn Joyner of Mt. Juliet, TN and David (Pamela) Lee Deacon-Joyner of Grapeview, WA; grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Chris) Joyner Jones and Amy Elizabeth (Sean) Joyner Phelan of Mt. Juliet, TN, Shelly Joyner of Plano, TX, Fletch (Hilary) Joyner of Tacoma, WA, Garrett and Reed Joyner of Olympia, WA; and great-grandchildren, Clay and Drew Jones, Beck and Sadie Phelan of Mt. Juliet, TN. Dorothy lived with her family in Nashville, Martin, Knoxville, Huntingdon, Greeneville, Memphis, Collierville, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet, TN. During her years of work outside the home, she was employed by banks in Huntingdon and Memphis. She enjoyed a life-long association with the Church of Christ. The family wishes to express grateful appreciation for the love and care provided to Mrs. Joyner by the staff of Carrick Glen Senior Living in Mt. Juliet. Services were held on Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
