Dorothy Mae Cash Bingham
Orange Park, FL - Dorothy Mae Cash Bingham, wife of the late Larry (LC) Bingham, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Haven Hospice Custead.
Formerly of Jackson TN, she was currently residing in Middleburg FL with her daughters Glenda Davis and Judith Dembowski and son-in-law John Dembowski. She also leaves behind daughter Treasa Huston of Rome GA, six grandsons, their spouses, and eight grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019