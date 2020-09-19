1/1
Dorothy Reason
1935 - 2020
Dorothy Reason

Alamo, TN - Dorothy Ruth Butler Reasons was born March 21, 1935 in Humboldt, TN. She left her earthly home on September 17, 2020 in Jackson, TN with surrounded by family. Dorothy will always be remembered for her constant smile, her joy for life, and especially for her sweet spirit that radiated from her and made others feel loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to anyone who met her. Anyone who met Miss Dottie left feeling better about life after spending any amount of time with her.

Dorothy worked for many years at Jackson General Hospital as an insurance coding clerk, and then as a farmer's wife upon her marriage to Horace Reasons in 1980. After their retirement, she and Horace loved fishing and camping at Reelfoot Lake and on the Tennessee River. They loved their grandchildren getting in the "big bed" with them and loving and laughing with them. All of her grandchildren will remember her as "Mimi" and "Grandmama" and always feeling special when they were with her.

Her most passionate aspect of life was being a mother to her three daughters Debbie, Leigh Ann, and Lori. "Mother" loved her daughters more than anything in the world. She was always there for them to offer guidance when needed or just a motherly ear when they needed someone to talk to.

Dorothy loved ice cream, Pepsi, animals, playing cards, and most importantly her church and her God. She loved being a member of Cypress Methodist and Alamo First Christian Church.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
