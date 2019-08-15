|
|
Dossie Lee Bledsoe
Jackson - Dossie Lee Bledsoe, age 78 of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial following in Beech Bluff Cemetery.
For a complete obituary, please visit our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com.
George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 15, 2019