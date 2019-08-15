Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dossie Bledsoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dossie Lee Bledsoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dossie Lee Bledsoe Obituary
Dossie Lee Bledsoe

Jackson - Dossie Lee Bledsoe, age 78 of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial following in Beech Bluff Cemetery.

For a complete obituary, please visit our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com.

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dossie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now